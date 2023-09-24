French court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder

 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

France’s court sentences rapper MHD for 12 years in jail for murder

A court in France has sentenced rapper MHD to 12 years in jail for the murder in 2018 of a young man in Paris.

According to BBC, the court in Paris found the 29-year-old MHD, whose real name is Mohamed Sylla, guilty of involvement in the gang-related killing of Loic K, 23.

The AFP reported five of MHD’s fellow defendants were also jailed over the killing, receiving jail terms of between 10 and 18 years, however, three other men were acquitted.

On the other hand, MHD has yet again insisted on his innocence during his final statement to the court.

He said, “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence."

The musician denied being at the scene of the murder, arguing that the case against him was based on rumours.

