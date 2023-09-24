Josh Brolin pays tribute to ‘fierce’ wife Kathryn on 7th wedding anniversary

 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
'Deadpool' star Josh Brolin shares two daughters with wife Kathryn 

Josh Brolin is celebrating his seventh anniversary with his wife Kathryn, and the actor has heartwarming words for the special occasion.

The Marvel actor took to Instagram to share a slew of loved-up photos of the couple together, thanking his “lucky stars” that Kathryn “chose him.”

“It's in moments like these that move me -- our foreground assaults of any backdrop. It could be us then or us now, the kisses that create us,” he wrote. “They are all at once sexy and smart and more stripped down than I've ever known us to be.”

“You're a force who demands the experience of deepening, and I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to want to share all this with,” he continued, praising his wife’s spirit.

“Fierce ain't for everyone,” he reflected, adding “most people want their cake and their icing left at the back door and they don't want you to knock too loud when you leave it. We are a more feral bunch.”

The Deadpool star then expressed appreciation for how his wife has raised their daughters to be themselves.

“You can see it in our little girls, as they already embrace the dirt clod voices that are theirs and not the masquerading whispers of that weakest vocabulary word: etiquette. Kindness and the surety that every voice is unique and beautiful and worthy and has the capacity to sing becomes us.”

Josh married his former assistant in 2016 and shares two daughters Westlyn, 4, and Chapel Grace, 2 with her. 

