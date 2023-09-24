Kate Moss in denial about turning 50: 'I’m not thinking about it'

Kate Moss is 'not thinking about' her upcoming 50th birthday in January 2024

Kate Moss has playfully denied she is turning 50. The supermodel just doesn’t feel like it yet.

In a candid conversation with The Sunday Times, Moss jokingly commented on her upcoming 50th birthday in January 2024: “I’m not turning 50.”

“No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

The model has given up her party girl persona and now spends time doing Yoga and cooking for her daughter Lila.

However, leaving the party lifestyle behind didn’t come easily to the model, and she admits that she sometimes feels the fear of missing out.

“I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo sometimes, like, ‘Oh I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody,’” she explained.

She also revealed that if she does go out, her curfew is at midnight.

“When I do go out I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that [time], people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”

She also admitted that she still smokes sometimes.

“I still smoke occasionally. I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped … yet.”