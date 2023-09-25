Kendall Jenner's latest ramp walk under the scanner: Read why

Considered one of the top models in the fashion world, Kendall Jenner was under fire for her recent Versace fashion show.

Staged in Milan, the supermodel's elegant ramp walk was closely observed as many gushed over the Kardashian star for being flawless.

However, some detractors were unsatisfied with the 27-year-old's artistic talents as they blasted her for being a nepo baby and unable to walk the talk.

Slamming the fashion mogul, one Reddit user brutally opined, "It's so funny how she eschews her nepotism and connection to the Klan bc look at this *. And it's extra funny that she will never improve bc she is a narcissist/egomaniac."

Last year, the fashion sensation landed in hot waters when she opened up on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion about her rough modeling journey.

"I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder," Kendall continued. "Only because people probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show."