Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoy sisterhood at night out: See Pics

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoy sisterhood at a night-out

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham once again reinstate their sisterhood with a wholesome night out and a social media post.

Selena was spotted enjoying a match between Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Olympique de Marseille, alongside Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The girls seemed to be twinning with a high-sleek ponytail and chunky hoop earrings except Nicola went for a diamond-encrusted pair, and Selena opted for gold ones. They also wore sultry eye makeup, blush and rosy lips.

The look for the night could be seen in a close-up selfie posted by Nicola where she called Selena "sister", using a heart and pink bow emoji.

In another Instagram story, the 28-year-old model posted a picture of Selena fixing her makeup, and penned: “@selenagomez most beautiful inside and out.”

After re-sharing Nicola’s post, Selena also uploaded a picture of the trio, cracking a laugh mid-match.

Selena and Nicola were first spotted hanging out in November, 2022, at the viewing party of the Calm Down singer’s documentary, My Mind & Me.

The pair has been inseparable since then, and were also spotted at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles, earlier this month