Joe Jonas leaves Sophie Turner 'fuming' after dubbing her ‘partying alcoholic’

Joe Jonas’ bid to allegedly paint his wife Sophie Turner as a ‘party alcoholic’ has caused her to grow incredibly furious.

Insights into the couple’s dynamics have been brought to light by an inside source.

This source in question is rather close to the couple’s inner circle.

According to their findings, the media’s bid to paint Jonas as the ‘perfect’ stay-at-home dad, compared to his wife has created issues.

“She's furious that she's being painted by people close to him as this hard-partying booze hound, which she says is totally exaggerated,” the source explained in the middle of their chat with OK magazine.

Whereas on the flip side, “At the same time, he's out there working to maintain his good-guy image, acting like Dad of the Year.”

later reports also dished on the “final straw” of their divorce and revealed that it was when Jonas found Turner ‘saying something’ on their home security system.

But “It's appalling that he was spying on her!” because “then he claims he wants to keep things friendly.”

Before signing off the same source also went on to add, “He can't expect to steamroll her like this — she's going to eventually tell her side of the story. The divorce is getting nasty.”