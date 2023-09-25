 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

WGA stunning deal prompts The Office reboot
WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot 

Amid jubilant WGA's mood after clinching a favourable deal from the Hollywood studios, the standstill projects become active. One of them is the hit sitcom drama The Office US.

Bringing out the hot scoop, the veteran entertainment journalists Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel reported in Puck News that the all-time hit NBC comedy series reboot is set to go on floors with original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to come on board.

"Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance," the newsletter continued. "Disney's Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal."

Earlier, the Writers Guild of America struck a major victory over their terms as they sealed a tentative deal with the major studios.

"[The] WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days," the union announced the historic breakaway on the impasse with the members via email.

More From Entertainment:

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard' video

Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard'
Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show video

Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star

Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star
Harper Beckham playfully roasts mom Victoria's cooking skills

Harper Beckham playfully roasts mom Victoria's cooking skills
Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split
Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’

Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’
Taylor Swift shuts down restaurant for alleged date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down restaurant for alleged date with Travis Kelce
Tory Lanez demands to join ‘gen pop’ in prison – thinks he can ‘fit right in’

Tory Lanez demands to join ‘gen pop’ in prison – thinks he can ‘fit right in’

Jamie Foxx friends 'distress' as he sets to take major step in life

Jamie Foxx friends 'distress' as he sets to take major step in life
Prince William likely to draw backlash over new valet

Prince William likely to draw backlash over new valet

'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop

'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop