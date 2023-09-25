WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

Amid jubilant WGA's mood after clinching a favourable deal from the Hollywood studios, the standstill projects become active. One of them is the hit sitcom drama The Office US.

Bringing out the hot scoop, the veteran entertainment journalists Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel reported in Puck News that the all-time hit NBC comedy series reboot is set to go on floors with original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to come on board.

"Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance," the newsletter continued. "Disney's Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal."

Earlier, the Writers Guild of America struck a major victory over their terms as they sealed a tentative deal with the major studios.

"[The] WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days," the union announced the historic breakaway on the impasse with the members via email.