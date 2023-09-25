 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumours are heating up after the latter's feelings towards the global star have been splashed on the internet.

After a failed attempt to pass his number to the Carolina crooner at the Kansas Eras show in July, the latest was the resurfaced clip seven years ago where the NFL tight end opted to lock lips with the Grammy winner in the 'Kiss, Marry, Kill,' game.

In a throwback interview with AfterBuzz TV, the sports athlete was faced with a tough choice to assign Katy Perry, Taylor, and Ariana Grande into each category.

"Damn, that's messed up. I don't want to kill any of them," the 33-year-old was hesitant to choose any; however, when pressed, the Ohio native said, "Kill is Ariana. Sorry, love you, but you're gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what's the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry."

Fast-forward to today, the rumour mill is churning the budding romance between the pair, as it was reported that "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week."

The source continued, "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her," the source continued. "They are seeing where things go. Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with."

Adding, Swift is "in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name
Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest

Prince Harry needs ‘PR blood sport’ to hold US interest
David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham video

David Beckham pays tribute to wife Victoria Beckham

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry

Kate Middleton is using 'friendship' to help William from loss of 'wingman' Harry
Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Sophia Loren is recovering after injury

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry is a ‘teeny potato’ compared to Oprah Winfrey
Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington makes shock revelation about her 20s in memoir 'Thicker Than Water'
Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite through and through’: ‘Will never be forgiven’ video

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite through and through’: ‘Will never be forgiven’
President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal

President Joe Biden gives thumbs-up to WGA for tentative deal
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach agreement to keep kids in New York

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot