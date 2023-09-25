Travis Kelce admitted 'feelings' for Taylor Swift seven years ago: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumours are heating up after the latter's feelings towards the global star have been splashed on the internet.



After a failed attempt to pass his number to the Carolina crooner at the Kansas Eras show in July, the latest was the resurfaced clip seven years ago where the NFL tight end opted to lock lips with the Grammy winner in the 'Kiss, Marry, Kill,' game.

In a throwback interview with AfterBuzz TV, the sports athlete was faced with a tough choice to assign Katy Perry, Taylor, and Ariana Grande into each category.

"Damn, that's messed up. I don't want to kill any of them," the 33-year-old was hesitant to choose any; however, when pressed, the Ohio native said, "Kill is Ariana. Sorry, love you, but you're gone. And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what's the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry."

Fast-forward to today, the rumour mill is churning the budding romance between the pair, as it was reported that "She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week."

The source continued, "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her," the source continued. "They are seeing where things go. Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with."

Adding, Swift is "in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now."