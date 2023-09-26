Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could get rich overnight if they play their cards right, says an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lost their £20 million deal with Spotify, can reclaim their wealth with a fresh new business deal.

NFT expert Andras Kristof says: "The world could be their (Harry and Meghan’s) oyster if all things are done right. Anyone with a community or following could create their own digital membership cards (NFTs), and provide value to their community, potentially generating millions in the process.

She adds: “It all depends on the size of their fame, fanbase, followers, buyer interest, the tangible value they offer, marketing and other external factors. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known the world over and would be a massive brand if they created NFTs of themselves individually or as a couple. Their brand could earn them $10m (£8m) overnight in my opinion.”