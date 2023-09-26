Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett celebrates his birthday with loved-up tribute

 
Will Smith marked his 55th birthday with a loved-up tribute from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on social media as she celebrated him for being the greatest joy of her life.

The Red Table Talk show host took to Instagram to shower love on her husband, who made headlines after he tried to defend her during 2022 Academy Awards.

Celebrating his big day, Jada dropped a black and white image featuring the couple with Will’s son Trey, he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and their two kids, Jaden and Willow.

She penned, "Willard I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family."

"On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared," Jada added.

"Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy.”

Marking his big day, Will shared a video from his 50th birthday when he bungee jumped from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

Captioning the wild video, he wrote, "5 years ago today, somebody was trippin’!"

Will landed in major controversy last year after he smacked Chris Rock for cracking a joke over his wife Jada’s bald head during Oscars. 

