 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mick Jagger on using social media to control narrative around love life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Mick Jagger has found a way to use social media to his advantage
 Mick Jagger has found a way to use social media to his advantage 

The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger has taken note of the importance of social media to control the narrative around his personal life.

The 80-year-old Rockstar got candid on how people would link him to every other girl he was seen with, and how he can now control that narrative with his social media presence.

The star has now familiarized his followers with his 36-year-old-girlfriend, who has been with him since 2014 and also shares a son Deveraux, six, with him.

“It's just a fact of life. But there are boundaries I like to have,” he told WSJ. Magazine

“People used to post stuff and everyone would think, whatever girl you're standing next to... ‘Is that your new girlfriend?’ You know. But everyone knows now,” he explained.

Jagger is grateful for his “supportive” family and young children for making him feel “relevant.”

He said: “I have this really wonderful family that supports me. And I have, you know, young children—that makes you feel like you're relevant.”

The musician also opened up about fighting for financial control of the band’s music, and referenced Taylor Swift’s struggle with the same issue.

“The industry was so nascent, it didn't have the support and the amount of people that are on tap to be able to advise you as they do now,” he said.

“But you know, it still happens. I mean, look what happened to Taylor Swift! I don't really know the ins and outs of it, but she obviously wasn't happy.”

More From Entertainment:

Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swift's announcement

Over 3.5 million people react to Taylor Swift's announcement

King Charles' uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

King Charles' uncle looks frail in latest pictures from Scotland

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount

Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears returns to teaching as money troubles mount
Shakira faces 8 years in prison for fresh tax fraud allegations

Shakira faces 8 years in prison for fresh tax fraud allegations

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour

Morgan Wallen shares cheerful update about 'One Night at a Time' 2024 tour
Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity

Kristin Davis opens up on her journey to body positivity
Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’ video

Meghan Markle knows there’s ‘no way out’: ‘Stuck for life’
Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Royal family announces event where Kate Middleton will wear tiara

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut

Gigi Hadid's advice guides Natalia Bryant's Milan Fashion Week debut
Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic

Cruz Beckham shares heartwarming throwback with Snoop Dogg: Pic
Reports of 'Suits' renewal surface as Meghan, J.Adams keep mum on co-actors' death video

Reports of 'Suits' renewal surface as Meghan, J.Adams keep mum on co-actors' death

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV