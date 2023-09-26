Mick Jagger on using social media to control narrative around love life

Mick Jagger has found a way to use social media to his advantage

The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger has taken note of the importance of social media to control the narrative around his personal life.

The 80-year-old Rockstar got candid on how people would link him to every other girl he was seen with, and how he can now control that narrative with his social media presence.

The star has now familiarized his followers with his 36-year-old-girlfriend, who has been with him since 2014 and also shares a son Deveraux, six, with him.

“It's just a fact of life. But there are boundaries I like to have,” he told WSJ. Magazine

“People used to post stuff and everyone would think, whatever girl you're standing next to... ‘Is that your new girlfriend?’ You know. But everyone knows now,” he explained.

Jagger is grateful for his “supportive” family and young children for making him feel “relevant.”

He said: “I have this really wonderful family that supports me. And I have, you know, young children—that makes you feel like you're relevant.”

The musician also opened up about fighting for financial control of the band’s music, and referenced Taylor Swift’s struggle with the same issue.

“The industry was so nascent, it didn't have the support and the amount of people that are on tap to be able to advise you as they do now,” he said.

“But you know, it still happens. I mean, look what happened to Taylor Swift! I don't really know the ins and outs of it, but she obviously wasn't happy.”