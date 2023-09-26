 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Tom Sandoval’s ‘Special Forces’ co-stars awkwardly bring up Scandoval during filming

Tom Sandoval was caught in an awkward moment when a Special Forces’ co-star referenced Scandoval
Tom Sandoval’s scandalous past caught up with him during the filming of his latest reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The awkward incident involved one of his co-stars, Jack Osbourne, who used the term Scandoval to tell Kelly Rizzo - another contestant on the show - who Tom was.

The term Scandoval was coined by the media to refer to the scandal that erupted when his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss was exposed in March.

The affair lead to the end of his nine-year-long relationship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix.

Kelly Rizzo recalled the incident to People, saying, “We were all in the same transport vehicle bus,” Rizzo, 44, says. “And Tom was sitting next to me and he was like, ‘Hi, I'm Tom,’ and I'm like, ‘Hi, I'm Kelly.’ But I had no idea who he was. And so Jack goes a minute in, ‘Looks like we've got a Scandoval on our hands.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s---, it's Tom Sandoval.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ ”

Meanwhile, Tom shared with the publication his reason for joining the challenging reality show.

“I think that and getting away and just wanting to focus on something very different,” he said.

“Take a vacation, go a different direction for a while and do something. Focus on a different aspect of myself, because sometimes when you go away, you focus on a whole different part of you. It can kind of teach you a lot about the other part of you.”

