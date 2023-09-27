Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'

Confident, innovative, and strong, Scarlett Johansson is one of the top A-list celebrities of Hollywood, but even the best of the stars had their anxieties.

Speaking from her mind with Charlie Rose in 2003, the Marvel star said that she “constantly struggles” with her performances, adding, “I still see scenes in films that I’ve done and go, ‘God, why did I make that choice?’ or ‘Why did they use that take?’ and all that.”

Explaining the pressure to avoid giving out flops, the 38-year-old said, “The more films that you make that are successful, the more there is a certain pressure on you to keep making great films and keep being fantastic in them.”

She continued, “That’s the sort of scary thing. When you’re first starting out, you want to be amazing, and you want to get noticed. There’s a certain drive you have.”

Scarlett summarized her point, “Of course, I’m constantly learning,” the actor added. “Every experience I have working on and off set. But I constantly struggle with becoming jaded or whether I’m able to step outside of what I’m doing and kind of have a look in. That tunnel vision gets narrower and narrower the more you work.”