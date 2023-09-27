 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: I’m constantly learning
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'

Confident, innovative, and strong, Scarlett Johansson is one of the top A-list celebrities of Hollywood, but even the best of the stars had their anxieties.

Speaking from her mind with Charlie Rose in 2003, the Marvel star said that she “constantly struggles” with her performances, adding, “I still see scenes in films that I’ve done and go, ‘God, why did I make that choice?’ or ‘Why did they use that take?’ and all that.”

Explaining the pressure to avoid giving out flops, the 38-year-old said, “The more films that you make that are successful, the more there is a certain pressure on you to keep making great films and keep being fantastic in them.”

She continued, “That’s the sort of scary thing. When you’re first starting out, you want to be amazing, and you want to get noticed. There’s a certain drive you have.”

Scarlett summarized her point, “Of course, I’m constantly learning,” the actor added. “Every experience I have working on and off set. But I constantly struggle with becoming jaded or whether I’m able to step outside of what I’m doing and kind of have a look in. That tunnel vision gets narrower and narrower the more you work.”

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book

Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book
Meghan Markle is an influencer with a ‘side order’ of philanthropy

Meghan Markle is an influencer with a ‘side order’ of philanthropy
Travis Kelce's publicist refutes claims of Taylor Swift's game-day cheat sheet

Travis Kelce's publicist refutes claims of Taylor Swift's game-day cheat sheet
Prince Harry’s in ‘uncharted waters’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s in ‘uncharted waters’ with King Charles
Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry throws shade at Taylor Swift amid new romance

Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry throws shade at Taylor Swift amid new romance
Taylor Swift's 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce shares naughty dating conditions: Watch video

Taylor Swift's 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce shares naughty dating conditions: Watch
It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise video

It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet put on loved-up display at Rosalia's birthday party video

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet put on loved-up display at Rosalia's birthday party
Prince Harry to stop Meghan from naming Kate Middleton in her memoir? video

Prince Harry to stop Meghan from naming Kate Middleton in her memoir?
Ellie Goulding reflects on heartwarming visit to refugee camp in Jordan

Ellie Goulding reflects on heartwarming visit to refugee camp in Jordan

Martin Scorsese begs to save cinema from comic book culture video

Martin Scorsese begs to save cinema from comic book culture
Drake heaps praise on Atlanta during concert: Watch

Drake heaps praise on Atlanta during concert: Watch