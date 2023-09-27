 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book

Julia Fox says she finds it offensive when people suggested she used a ghostwriter for her upcoming memoir Down the Drain.

During an interview with The New York Times, the top model said, "I’ve had people be like: 'Off record, between you and I, did you use a ghostwriter? Did somebody help you?' " Fox said. "It’s kind of offensive. I wouldn’t make that statement if there were some ghostwriter out in the world — that feels really stupid."

She continued, "It goes back to people always underestimating me or not taking me seriously.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the author opened up about the emotional impact in the writing process, "The book swallowed my life. Everything became book, book, book. I didn’t go out," noting, "I didn’t take other jobs. I was doing it for me. It felt really cathartic. It was really important to be honest and vulnerable

Adding, "My hope now would be that someone reads it and thinks: 'She went through this and look at her now. I can get over anything.”

