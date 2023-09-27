Weather update: Last monsoon spell to hit country from tomorrow

A man and a woman ride on a motorcycle during heavy rain in Lahore. — APP/File

A last spell of monsoon rain is likely to hit the upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday) as the season withdraws from Pakistan, the Met office said on Wednesday.



A weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the westerly rain-producing wave is likely to enter upper parts on the evening or night of Thursday, September 28.

Under the system, moderate to heavy falls with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, areas of Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, and areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from September 28 to 30.

Isolated spells of rain and thunderstorm with hailstorm is also expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura between September 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, Zhob, Barkhan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are also expected to witness similar weather conditions during the said period.

Moreover, snowfall is expected over the high mountains of upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

Under the possible impacts, the Met office has also predicted a significant drop in the temperature in the areas affected by the spell.

PMD advised the farmers and tourists to manage their crop activities and remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period, respectively.

Meanwhile, general public has been advised to stay at safe places during wind-storms, lightning and downpours as loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, billboards etc may be damaged by the gusts.