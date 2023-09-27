 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Weather update: Last monsoon spell to hit country from tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

A man and a woman ride on a motorcycle during heavy rain in Lahore. — APP/File
A man and a woman ride on a motorcycle during heavy rain in Lahore. — APP/File

A last spell of monsoon rain is likely to hit the upper parts of the country from tomorrow (Thursday) as the season withdraws from Pakistan, the Met office said on Wednesday.

A weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the westerly rain-producing wave is likely to enter upper parts on the evening or night of Thursday, September 28.

Under the system, moderate to heavy falls with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, areas of Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, and areas of Gilgit Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from September 28 to 30.

Isolated spells of rain and thunderstorm with hailstorm is also expected in Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Haripur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura between September 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, Zhob, Barkhan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are also expected to witness similar weather conditions during the said period.

Moreover, snowfall is expected over the high mountains of upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

Under the possible impacts, the Met office has also predicted a significant drop in the temperature in the areas affected by the spell.

PMD advised the farmers and tourists to manage their crop activities and remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period, respectively.

Meanwhile, general public has been advised to stay at safe places during wind-storms, lightning and downpours as loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, billboards etc may be damaged by the gusts. 

More From Pakistan:

Faizabad sit-in: Pemra files plea to withdraw review petition after IB

Faizabad sit-in: Pemra files plea to withdraw review petition after IB
Punjab announces 4-day school holiday due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Punjab announces 4-day school holiday due to conjunctivitis outbreak
Imran Khan surpasses political rivals in popularity survey: Miftah

Imran Khan surpasses political rivals in popularity survey: Miftah
Five children among 8 killed in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh's Kandhkot

Five children among 8 killed in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh's Kandhkot
What will happen when Nawaz Sharif lands in Pakistan?

What will happen when Nawaz Sharif lands in Pakistan?
Abbasi disapproves of Sanaullah’s ‘warning’ to interior minister over Nawaz’s arrest remarks

Abbasi disapproves of Sanaullah’s ‘warning’ to interior minister over Nawaz’s arrest remarks
Senate committee recommends ECP hold polls within 90 days

Senate committee recommends ECP hold polls within 90 days
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Moonis Elahi in graft case

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Moonis Elahi in graft case
NAB 'reopens' assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar

NAB 'reopens' assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar
No exclusive treatment to be given to Imran Khan, PTI on May 9 cases: PM Kakar

No exclusive treatment to be given to Imran Khan, PTI on May 9 cases: PM Kakar
After much drama, Imran Khan finally moved to Adiala jail video

After much drama, Imran Khan finally moved to Adiala jail
Law clipping CJP's powers curtails judicial independence unconstitutionally: SCBA

Law clipping CJP's powers curtails judicial independence unconstitutionally: SCBA