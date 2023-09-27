 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blow to TikTok: Indonesia bans e-commerce transactions, citing danger to offline vendors

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Bening Widayati, 40, sells clothes live on a social media platform inside her stall at the International Trade Center (ITC) mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 27, 2023.—Reuters
Bening Widayati, 40, sells clothes live on a social media platform inside her stall at the International Trade Center (ITC) mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 27, 2023.—Reuters 

Indonesia has dealt a significant blow to TikTok by imposing a ban on e-commerce transactions conducted through social media platforms.

This move, effective immediately, was announced by the country's trade minister, and it poses a challenge to TikTok's ambitions of expanding its e-commerce presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The Indonesian government's rationale for this ban is to protect traditional offline merchants and marketplaces. They argue that predatory pricing on social media platforms poses a threat to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that operate in physical stores.

This decision comes merely three months after TikTok announced a substantial investment of billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, with a primary focus on Indonesia. TikTok had been aggressively pushing to establish its e-commerce platform called TikTok Shop, leveraging its substantial user base in the country.

A shopkeeper sells watches live on a social media platform at the International Trade Center (ITC) mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 27, 2023. — Reuters
A shopkeeper sells watches live on a social media platform at the International Trade Center (ITC) mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 27, 2023. — Reuters 

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, boasts 125 million active monthly users in Indonesia, and it has been eyeing this user base as a potential source of significant e-commerce revenue.

In response to the ban, a TikTok Indonesia spokesperson expressed concern about its impact on the livelihoods of the approximately 6 million local sellers active on TikTok Shop. They also pledged to take a constructive approach to address this issue.

The Indonesian Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, defended the regulation, emphasising its intent to ensure fair competition and user data protection. He raised concerns about social media platforms evolving into e-commerce platforms and even banks, stressing the need for regulation.

Under the new regulation, e-commerce platforms in Indonesia must establish a minimum price of $100 for certain items purchased directly from abroad. Additionally, all products offered must meet local standards. TikTok has been given one week to comply with these rules, with the threat of closure if it fails to do so.

[4/4]Printed TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken on February 15, 2022. — Reuters
[4/4]Printed TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken on February 15, 2022. — Reuters 

Research firm BMI noted that TikTok is likely the sole business entity affected by this transaction ban and suggested that it would not hamper the overall growth of the digital marketplace industry in Indonesia.

Indonesia's e-commerce market is currently dominated by domestic tech firm GoTo's Tokopedia, Sea's Shopee, and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's Lazada. 

E-commerce transactions in Indonesia amounted to nearly $52 billion in the previous year, with approximately 5% occurring on TikTok, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works.

While this ban presents a setback for TikTok's ambitions, it remains to be seen how the company will navigate this regulatory challenge and whether it will impact its overall strategy in the region.

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: Max Verstappen gets first-ever 'kiss-activated' trophy after Japan grand prix win video

WATCH: Max Verstappen gets first-ever 'kiss-activated' trophy after Japan grand prix win
Happy birthday, Google: Special 'G25gle' doodle marks 25th anniversary of tech giant video

Happy birthday, Google: Special 'G25gle' doodle marks 25th anniversary of tech giant
Unbe-leaf-able: ‘Doctor Dolittles’ of botanical world can talk to plants for real — But how?

Unbe-leaf-able: ‘Doctor Dolittles’ of botanical world can talk to plants for real — But how?
Spotify joins AI race with new feature that translates podcasts in host's voice

Spotify joins AI race with new feature that translates podcasts in host's voice
Apple sends iPhone 12 update to French authorities to address radiation concerns

Apple sends iPhone 12 update to French authorities to address radiation concerns
WATCH: Harrowing audio of doomed Apollo 1 mission's last minutes freaks out netizens video

WATCH: Harrowing audio of doomed Apollo 1 mission's last minutes freaks out netizens
Rock star scientist: How Queen guitarist Brian May helped Nasa bring Bennu sample to earth

Rock star scientist: How Queen guitarist Brian May helped Nasa bring Bennu sample to earth
ChatGPT evolves: Get ready for real-time voice chats and image interaction

ChatGPT evolves: Get ready for real-time voice chats and image interaction
Ransomware group Ransomed.vc claims to have breached ‘all Sony systems’

Ransomware group Ransomed.vc claims to have breached ‘all Sony systems’
Bee-ing innovative, farmers buzz in pollination machines to give decreasing honeybees a break

Bee-ing innovative, farmers buzz in pollination machines to give decreasing honeybees a break
Back from Bennu: Why does chunk of near-Earth asteroid has scientists on their toes?

Back from Bennu: Why does chunk of near-Earth asteroid has scientists on their toes?
From singers to sellers — How Pulse9's lifelike AI went mainstream in South Korea

From singers to sellers — How Pulse9's lifelike AI went mainstream in South Korea