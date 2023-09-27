Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

In a city renowned for its fashion and haute couture, the stars aligned on Tuesday evening as Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Nicola Peltz converged at a high-profile afterparty in Paris, narrowly avoiding what could have been an awkward encounter.

The evening's events took place six months after Selena Gomez pleaded with her colossal Instagram following of 430 million to cease the bullying and "death threats" directed towards her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, 26. Despite the tumultuous history, both pop sensation Gomez, 31, and supermodel Hailey Bieber were spotted arriving separately at the renowned nightclub.

While it remains unclear whether the two had any interaction inside the establishment, they were observed entering and exiting at different times, seemingly determined to keep their distance. Adding a peculiar twist to the encounter, both Gomez and Bieber appeared to have coordinated their fashion choices for the evening.

Gomez wowed onlookers in a figure-hugging black minidress adorned with dazzling diamond cuffs. Complementing her ensemble were a pair of striking latex thigh-high boots that exuded a sense of power and confidence.

In contrast, Hailey Bieber opted for a long black dress that, interestingly, featured a completely open back, showcasing her impeccable figure. She completed her look with elegant open-toed stilettos and a chic wavy bob hairstyle.

Rumors and speculation surrounding the relationship between Gomez and Bieber have circulated for months, but the "Bad Liar" hitmaker addressed the issue directly and definitively in a post shared on her Instagram Stories. This has reportedly led to improved relations between the two, making their near run-in at the Paris afterparty more of a fashion spectacle than a dramatic encounter.