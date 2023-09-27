Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA

Kanye West is trying his best to hide his “personal insecurities” and “relationship problems” with indecent public display of affection with new wife Bianca Censori.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, is “overcompensating” with his “lewd behaviour” for issues brewing privately in his romance with the Yeezy designer.

Analyzing the rapper’s recent appearances with Censori in Italy, senior therapist and relationship expert claimed that Kanye “disguise reality” so fans would not focus on his love life.

"When smoke and mirrors are used to disguise what a celebrity wants the public to believe vs the reality of what is happening there are potentially many reasons to disguise reality," Sally Baker told The Mirror.

"Exaggerated public displays of affection can convey confidence, virility, and popularity and be used to conceal relationship problems or personal insecurities - grand displays of affection could be a way to overcompensate for issues brewing privately in the relationship,” she added.

Kanye made headlines after he was photographed exposing his rear in Italy while his wife grabbed attention with her "barely-there" clothes during their vacation.

"West may have felt compelled to perform love and masculinity in stereotypical ways and to embody an idealised fantasy that was expected of him,” the expert continued of his behaviour.

“His public persona almost demands he roleplays an exaggerated version of love or manhood that satisfies some psychological or emotional need, even if it's not completely genuine."