King Charles trusts his siblings more than his sons?

Prince Edward meets Turkish President Erdogan

The Duke of Edinburgh met with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on behalf of the King and the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the younger brother of King Charles discussed ways to develop bilateral defence industry cooperation and trade relations between both countries.

The royal's visit to Turkey and his meeting with the Turkish leader have been called the "power of soft diplomacy" by the monarchists.

The monarchists believe that the task given to Prince Edward was highly sensitive and it also shows how much trust the government had in the royal to entrust it to him.

The supporters of the British royal family think the Foreign Secretary, who was in Turkey a few days ago, wasn't given this task.

The Duchess of Edinburgh yesterday represented King Charles at the funeral of Giorgio Napolitano, former President of Italy.



William's critics said it was the government and the monarch's decision to send Sophie to Italy to represent the UK instead of the Prince of Wales.



