Thursday, September 28, 2023
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Royal experts have just issued a dire warning about how damaging the couple’s relationship is like, considering they’ve taken on ‘too much water’.

Revelations about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion arose when Ms Elser started to point out the fact that “Since the Oprah detonation, more water has flowed under the proverbial bridge than could fit in the Hoover Dam.”

This revelation has come after the expert pointed out Kate’s past attempts at healing and mending the rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But now, Ms Elser, as well as body language expert Jennie Bond are sure we “won’t see Kate trying to get William and Harry to have a go at some trust falls any time soon.”

