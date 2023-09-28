King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy

King Charles is seemingly following the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he competes his first year as the monarch.



Former Royal butler Grant Harrold talks about the 74-year-old’s upcoming plans about a slimmed down monarchy.

He said: "It’s been interesting, he has copied Queen Elizabeth’s footprint and done things the way she did them with all the official engagements."

Speaking further about the Queen, he added: "She stopped doing overseas visits a few years ago so Charles has been able to take that on quite easily but he has added his twist to it."

“I think there are changes coming, a prime example is the balcony at Trooping the Colour earlier this year,” he said.

"If you look from the Queen’s time it looked like Piccadilly Circus, if you look at it now it looks like something after Armageddon, it’s completely different."

Adding on the expected twists in monarchy plans, Mr Harrold continued: “They won’t pick people to step in, I think it will become a slimmed down monarchy as he has always wanted.”