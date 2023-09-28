 
Sci-Tech
Thursday, September 28, 2023
ChatGPT unchained: OpenAI's chatbot given complete access to internet data

The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023.—Reuters
OpenAI has unveiled a significant milestone for its generative AI platform, ChatGPT. The platform can now access and retrieve real-time information directly from the internet, marking a substantial upgrade from its previous reliance on a static database that only extended up to August 2021.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI revealed, "ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources." This development means that ChatGPT is no longer constrained by data limitations predating September 2021.

Furthermore, OpenAI has emphasised that this new feature will empower websites to govern ChatGPT's interactions with their content.

Initially, OpenAI rolled out this update exclusively to paying subscribers in June. However, the rollout was temporarily halted due to users finding ways to circumvent paywalls on internet content. 

Named "Browse with Bing," this feature remains exclusive to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise services for now. Nevertheless, OpenAI has assured that it will soon become accessible to all users.

It's worth noting that OpenAI's partner, Microsoft, already integrates GPT-4, the language model behind ChatGPT, with its search engine, Bing Chat. Similarly, Google offers a conversational AI named Bard, which interfaces with its search engine. ChatGPT will not only provide answers but also direct sources, enhancing its credibility and utility while moving away from relying solely on the publisher's controlled database.

