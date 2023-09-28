WATCH: Blinken plays 'Hoochie Coochie Man' with a guitar to promote US cultural diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, known for his diplomatic efforts on global issues like Ukraine, unveiled a novel approach to diplomacy by showcasing his musical talents with a guitar.



Blinken introduced a new initiative of music diplomacy, aiming to send top American artists to various countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, as cultural ambassadors.

The event, hosted in the State Department's formal reception room, featured remarkable performances by renowned musicians like jazz icon Herbie Hancock, Dave Grohl from Nirvana Foo Fighters fame, and rising pop star Gayle. Blinken, a lifelong music enthusiast, humorously expressed his intent to "clear the floor" as he took the stage.

He played rhythm guitar alongside a house band and belted out a rendition of Muddy Waters' "Hoochie Coochie Man." The audience, many of whom were his colleagues at the State Department, responded with enthusiastic applause.

This initiative taps into the power of American pop culture, which has historically influenced the world, albeit largely without government backing. During the Cold War, the United States used cultural exchanges to connect with audiences worldwide, including Black artists who faced segregation at home.

As part of Blinken's new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, Herbie Hancock will travel to Jordan, commemorating jazz pianist Duke Ellington's 1963 tour. Hancock will also make a groundbreaking trip to Saudi Arabia, a nation recently opening up to public music performances. The Philadelphia Orchestra will mark 50 years since its first tour of China in 1973, a time when the country was relatively isolated.

The initiative aims to foster cultural exchange through music, with plans to send American artists to 30 countries in the coming year. US rappers will visit Nigeria to explore how music can address conflicts, promoting diplomacy through shared humanity.

Blinken emphasised the role of music in building bridges between nations, highlighting its universal appeal. He remarked, "You don't have to know any history to connect the feelings behind the music because music at its core is about a bond rooted in our shared humanity."

This event also brought a rare bipartisan moment to Washington, with Republican Representative Mike McCaul commending Blinken's efforts and drawing parallels to legendary White House performances during John F. Kennedy's era.

The performances unfolded in the newly renovated reception room of the State Department, named after Benjamin Franklin, a celebrated diplomat and polymath from the Revolutionary War era.

As pop-rocker Aimee Mann put it, the evening blended honour with a touch of surrealism, encapsulating the potential of music as a diplomatic tool to transcend borders and unite people in celebration of shared culture and humanity.