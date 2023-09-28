 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Meghan Markle's staunch opponent on TV bites the dust

Thursday, September 28, 2023

A day after being suspended from his GB News show over the Laurence Fox row, Dan Wootton's got his contract with MailOnline terminated.

 "Following events this week" Wootton's freelance contract had been terminated," said spokesperson for DMG Media. 

According to the local media, GB News suspended the TV host on Wednesday after Laurence Fox insulted female journalist Ava Evans on Wootton's show.

Dan Wootton, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle called the remarks "totally unacceptable" and saying he had reacted "out of shock".

He continued: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."

The TV presenter was seen laughing as Fox made controversial remarks.

Meghan's fans erupted with joy after coming across the reports about Dan's suspension. They said karma finally caught up with the TV presenter for attacking the Duchess of Sussex.

In August MailOnline paused the column as it looked at allegations he denies.

The disputed allegations include that he used a fake online identity to offer money to individuals for sexually explicit images.

Wootton admitted making "errors of judgment" but strongly denies any criminality.

