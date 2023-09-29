 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Why Harry Potter's Michael Gambon 'horribly' quit acting before death

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Sir Michael Gambon, famously known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter, has passed away.

The actor has died at the age of 82- eight years after bidding farewell to his acting career.

After forgoing his passion for acting due to Alzheimer’s, Michael revealed: "It's a horrible thing to admit but I can't do it. It breaks my heart. It's when the script is in front of me and it takes forever to learn. It's frightening," he once admitted, sharing worries he was developing Alzheimer's. He was later given the all-clear,” he revealed in 2015z

“There was a girl in the wings and I had a plug in my ear so she could read me the lines," he said.

"And after about an hour I thought, this can't work. You can’t be in theatre, free on stage shouting and screaming and running around, with someone reading you your lines."

said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

More From Entertainment:

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More video

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'
Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'

Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'
Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene' video

Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'
Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time

Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time
Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours video

Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted amid 14 flights in 7 days
Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one shocking difference goes unnoticed

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?

Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift has found subject of her breakup song?
Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023 video

Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023