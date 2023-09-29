Why Harry Potter's Michael Gambon 'horribly' quit acting before death

Sir Michael Gambon, famously known for playing Dumbledore in Harry Potter, has passed away.



The actor has died at the age of 82- eight years after bidding farewell to his acting career.

After forgoing his passion for acting due to Alzheimer’s, Michael revealed: "It's a horrible thing to admit but I can't do it. It breaks my heart. It's when the script is in front of me and it takes forever to learn. It's frightening," he once admitted, sharing worries he was developing Alzheimer's. He was later given the all-clear,” he revealed in 2015z

“There was a girl in the wings and I had a plug in my ear so she could read me the lines," he said.

"And after about an hour I thought, this can't work. You can’t be in theatre, free on stage shouting and screaming and running around, with someone reading you your lines."

said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."