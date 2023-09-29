Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time

Ice Spice says everything is cool between her and Matty Healy after the rock musician repeatedly apologized to her for his racist comments about her seven months ago.

During an interview with Variety, the Munch crooner revealed that the 1975 frontman met in person to make amends with her.

"I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, 'Hey, you OK?' and I'm like, 'Of course.' He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good," the 23-year-old added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Princess Diana crooner recalled her reaction to the controversial podcast in Feburary, 2023.

"When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused," adding, "Because I heard 'chubby Chinese lady' or some ** like that, and I'm like, 'Huh? What does that even mean?' First of all, I'm thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn't really care."

For those unversed, the 34-year-old called Ice "dumb" in The Adam Friedland Show, while others on the podcast joked about her ethnicity.

Following backlash, the episode was removed from Apple and Spotify, leading Matty to apologize for his conduct.