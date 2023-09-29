What is BIGGEST resume blunder that never lands you job? Google recruiter reveals secret. Representational image from Unsplash.

Have you ever wondered why your job applications seem to vanish into the abyss, never to return?

Are you spending hours crafting what you believe to be the perfect resume, only to receive rejection after rejection?

If you're nodding your head in agreement, then you're not alone.

The resume is your golden ticket to landing your dream job, but there's one glaring issue that might be causing all those closed doors – and it's time to address it.



The Red Flag You Can't Ignore

Imagine a scenario that you are a hiring manager sifting through a pile of resumes.

What is your goal here? To find the perfect candidate quickly.

You've got dozens, maybe hundreds, of CVs to review, and your time is limited. So, what's the first thing you look for?

It's not your job titles or your list of skills. It's not even your education or experience. What catches your eye immediately is the format and readability of the resume.

That's where the big red flag often pops up, and if you're not careful, it could be on your resume, too.

The Dreaded 'Text Bricks'

What do we mean by a 'text brick'?

Picture this that your resume has dense blocks of text, paragraph after paragraph, with no breathing space in between. Your resume might have all the right qualifications and accomplishments. But, if it's drowning in text bricks, it becomes an exhausting read for the person on the other side.

Your potential employer has limited time to review your application, often no more than a few seconds. If your resume looks like an essay, chances are it won't get the attention it deserves.

The Expert Advice

So, how can you ensure your resume doesn't fall victim to this common pitfall?

Nolan Church, a seasoned talent acquisition expert who's worked with tech giant Google, offers some invaluable insights. He's seen countless resumes throughout his career, and one thing he can't stress enough is the importance of brevity.

Church recommends replacing those lengthy paragraphs with concise, one-line bullet points. This not only makes your resume more visually appealing but also conveys information more efficiently. In today's fast-paced world, where communication is often short and to the point, this skill is vital both on paper and in the workplace.

Your Path to a Standout Resume

Now, it's time for some self-reflection.

Take a look at your resume. Do you see those text bricks? Are there paragraphs that could be transformed into clear, succinct bullet points? If the answer is yes, then it's time for some editing.

Remember, your resume is your ticket to the interview room.

It should grab the reader's attention in seconds, not minutes. So, grab that red pen, or open your word processor, and start chiseling away at those text bricks. Your future job prospects might just depend on it.