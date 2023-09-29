 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Rotterdam shooting: Dutch prosecutors were aware of 'psychotic' attacker who killed three

Friday, September 29, 2023

A general view shows the house of a victim of a shooting in Rotterdam, Netherlands, September 28, 2023. — Reuters
Dutch prosecutors were aware of the 'psychotic' individual responsible for the tragic Rotterdam shootings, which claimed the lives of three people in a university hospital and a home. 

An email from the prosecutors has come to light, revealing that they had issued a warning to the hospital where one of the victims was shot by the assailant, identified as Fouad L, aged 32. The hospital was informed that Fouad L had exhibited "psychotic behaviour."

Fouad L was apprehended on Thursday following allegations that he shot a woman and her daughter at their residence, as well as a lecturer at the Erasmus Medical Center. Notably, he had a prior conviction for animal cruelty.

In the email sent by the Dutch public prosecution service to the teaching hospital where Fouad L was enrolled as a student, his troubling history was detailed, including an incident where he was found "half-naked in the garden on a pile of leaves." Prosecutors raised concerns that his behaviour could impact his eligibility to receive a medical diploma from the hospital.

Curiously, Fouad L himself posted the email on a web forum and expressed grievances about teachers allegedly undermining his efforts. He revealed his struggle with alcoholism and claimed that he had been terminated from his medical degree program due to his inability to complete it. The authenticity of the email has been confirmed by prosecutors.

In a separate incident during an investigation into animal cruelty, authorities found disturbing images on Fouad L's phone, including pictures depicting acts of violence and right-wing extremist content.

Fouad L's arrest unfolded dramatically, with a massive police operation outside the Erasmus Medical Center. This operation involved an elite police unit storming the hospital and helicopters circling overhead.

The assailant's initial targets were a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, whom he shot at their central Rotterdam residence before setting fire to the building. There are indications that the woman had previously reported the gunman to authorities, though this detail has not been officially confirmed by the police.

Subsequently, Fouad L allegedly proceeded to the hospital, where he fatally shot a 43-year-old male lecturer and set a fire that caused significant damage. The hospital has announced the cancellation of all lectures in the affected building, and students have been invited to gather there for mourning.

In response to the incident, Rotterdam residents expressed frustration at the portrayal of their city as plagued by violence associated with gangs and drug trafficking. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended his condolences to the victims and their families, acknowledging the fear that had gripped the community. Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb described the event as a "pitch-black day" for the city.

Fouad L is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing later on Friday.

