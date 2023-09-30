 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’
Prince Harry’s victimhood and lack of self-awareness is ‘laughable’

Prince Harry’s victim narrative has been referenced by experts who believe its all ‘laughable’.

These claims and admissions have been issued by comedian Tim Dillon.

He weighed in on things in a candid chat with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

During this chat Mr Dillon referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sense of victimhood and admitted, “It’s very interesting to make a three-part documentary on Netflix about how bad things are while living in a castle.”

“I find the lack of self-awareness there to be very fun, I mean, they’re very funny.”

He also admitted that “Victimhood, it makes me laugh” especially “when someone is clearly not a victim – and I think living in a castle, being part of a royal family would make you not a victim.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, “They make me laugh … I hope they keep behaving shamefully, it’s great for the tabloids, it’s great for us.”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son
Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock

Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock
Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite

Meghan Markle’s downfall is sparking an ‘insatiable’ appetite
Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow

Meghan Markle has to ‘make a living’ somehow
Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts video

Sophie Turner's revealing letter fails to shift divorce battle to UK courts
Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow

Kate Middleton’s ‘worked very hard’ to walk out of Meghan Markle’s shadow
DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed

DC Young Fly's partner Jacky Oh's cause of death revealed
Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry

Prince William is ‘mourning’ Prince Harry
Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot

Tyrese Gibson stands by his claims in lawsuit against Home Depot
Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’

Meghan Markle’s power is ‘a fantasy’: ‘Can never reshape people’s lives’
Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight

Meghan Markle is ‘deluded’ and ‘determined’ to stay in the spotlight
Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK

Sophie Turner turns the tables on Joe Jonas with PROOF they planned to live in UK