Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are an ‘appalling' disgrace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for behaving like an ‘appalling’ duo of disgrace, for their decisions regarding the school of underprivileged kids.

Revelations into this have been brought to light by the Herald Sun's Susie O'Brien.

Her admissions have come in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to a school for underprivileged kids.

The event required a release form, which banned the distribution of stories or pictures for monetary gain.

The release form has also been dubbed a ‘gag order’ and was a requirement, enforced on children as young as 7-years-old.

According to Sky News Australia, the gag order was set in place to avoid negative stories being leaked to the public.

O'Brien broke down everything, related to the gag order, in her chat with host Chris Kenny.

In it she admitted the real reason the school and its pupils agreed to everything in the first place and said, “This down and out school, they had to actually agree in order to attract this couple.”

“There were a whole lot of things they weren't allowed to say,” O'Brien also chimed n to say in the middle of her chat.

Before signing off though, she bashed the Sussexes for this move and said, “I think that's an absolutely appalling way to treat school kids and teachers. What a disgrace these two are.”