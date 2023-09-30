Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal new name for son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, the former celebrity couple, have officially changed their son's (whom they welcomed in February 2022) name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

It has been reported that they had bought the court's authorization as a judge has officially signed the docs allowing the celebrity couple to change their son now, Aire Webster's name.

According to TMZ, the docs obtained by publication reveal that Kylie made an appearance in court virtually on Friday, whereas Travis did not make an appearance, nor did he file an objection, so the court granted the petition.

Previously, TMZ broke the story that the former couple was considering changing their son's initial name from Wolf to Aire, thinking that the latter was a better fit.

Just a few weeks before Aire's first birthday in January 2023, it was revealed by Kylie that they had been calling their son by his new name instead of Wolf.

The name Aire has Hebrew origins, and it means Lion of God.