'The Kardashians' producer updates on Timothee Chalamet, Bad Bunny cameo

Timothee Chalamet and Benito Antonio aka Bad Bunny are currently speculated to appear on The Kardashians as the duo is dating Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, respectively.

The first episode of the controversial reality show’s season 4 dropped on September 28.

While the audience would love to see the new beaus amid drama, executive producer Ben Winston told Variety that neither Timothee nor Bad Bunny have filmed any episodes.

When asked if the duo will be up for it in the future, Ben said, “No comments.”

Kylie’s romance with Timothee has taken the Internet by storm after the couple finally went public with their relationship in one of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour concerts, in September.

Later, Elle Mexico caught a glimpse of the 26-year-old model’s phone wallpaper which turned out to be a closeup selfie with Timothee.

The two were also spotted packing on PDA during the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, in September.

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been together since February, and have been spotted together several times on high-profile gatherings like the Met Gala after-party.