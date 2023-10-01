 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle receives ‘career’ warning over potential memoir

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry and write her own memoir.

Now, Archie and Lilibet doting mother has received a stark warning over potential memoir.

A royal expert has warned that it could impact Meghan’s ‘career and reputation' and stir up controversy depending on what she reveals in the book.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Daily Express US Prince Harry’s sweetheart will need to "walk a fine line" should she take the plunge with writing her own memoir.

The expert further spoke of the "potential risks involved" and how she could "stir controversy".

Mark Boardman went on to say, "Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback."

The Daily Express quoted the expert warning that any more "highly critical or contentious content" would also deepen her rift with the Royal Family.

