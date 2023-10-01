iPhone 15 overheating issue: Apple reveals how it can be fixed

A woman looks at a new iPhone 15 Pro and a Huawei Mate 60 Pro as Apple's new iPhone 15 officially goes on sale across China, at an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 22, 2023.—Reuters

Apple has acknowledged several factors contributing to overheating issues in the iPhone 15 and outlined steps to address them.

The company identified a bug in the iOS 17 software as one of the culprits, assuring users that it will be rectified in an upcoming update.

Apple explained that during the initial setup or device restoration, iPhones may feel warmer due to increased background activity.

Additionally, Apple said that some third-party apps, such as Asphalt 9, Instagram by Meta, and Uber, were identified as causing system overloads. Apple said they are collaborating with these app developers to implement fixes, with Instagram having already resolved the issue on September 27.

They added that the forthcoming iOS 17 bug fix won't compromise the iPhone's performance in an attempt to mitigate temperature concerns.

Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple clarified that their design, featuring new titanium shells, actually enhances heat dissipation compared to previous stainless steel models.

Consequently, overheating is not an issue caused by the device's structural design.

Apple reassured users that these overheating concerns do not pose safety or long-term performance risks to the phone.