Prince Harry asked to ‘shut up’ and listen

Prince Harry’s position in Meghan Markle’s future empire has just been referenced by sources.

According to one of these inside sources, the agency is working on “finding a voice for Harry which is louder than simply complaining about his family” while he’s up on stage with their client, Meghan Markle.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle signed with WME just a few months ago.

According to a report by Express UK, the Hollywood source started the converastion off by explaining that “aligning Harry’s image and having them present a positive united force” is the main motive.

This is especially true since “Ari signed Meghan with a plan to turn her into a unique Hollywood force -- you could call it Gwyneth Paltrow and Mother Theresa combined.”

“The first part of that is sealing significant commercial deals, partnerships and ventures, which celebrate Meghan as a campaigner, modern day working mother and lifestyle influencer.”

This is due to the fact that “her influence and ability to make messages reach people has global potential.”

But “on the flip side Harry, while having achieved huge success in mental health awareness and military PTSD matters, does not have that image. At first the attitude was, ‘How do you solve a problem like Harry?’.”

The agreement they came up with “was that Harry has said his piece about his family through Apple, Oprah and Netflix and now it is time to stay quiet on that matter. Effectively it is a ‘shut up..please’ approach.”

Because “The last thing any audience wants to do is see him as a human simply complaining about his life. He has done that and looking forward is the only way to build and ‘rebrand’ a little.”

At the end of the day, “The central aspect of that is standing shoulder to shoulder with Meghan for their charitable endeavours and the growth of Archewell.”

“The Invictus Games were seen as a huge success because they showed the couple together, in love, united over a fantastic cause and being ‘real’ with people out in public.”

“Those images and perception go a long way to helping Harry move forward.”