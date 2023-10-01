 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Web Desk

Stalker who intruded Paris Jackson’s home gets arrested by LAPD

Web Desk

Sunday, October 01, 2023

Ruben Polanco has been stalking Paris Jackson for some time and has intruded her home more than once
Paris Jackson's alleged stalker, 37-year-old Ruben Polanco, has been taken into custody after multiple incidents of him showing up at her Los Angeles-area home.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Polanco was arrested on September 4th during his most recent visit to Paris Jackson's residence. The L.A. City Attorney's Office has since charged Polanco with four misdemeanors, including stalking and prowling. The LAPD Threat Management team is investigating the situation.

Fortunately, Paris had security in place during his most recent visit, which prevented him from getting close to her before the police intervened.

Disturbingly, this is not the first time Polanco has been linked to Paris Jackson's property. He was reportedly present on her premises on New Year's Day, and officers claim he returned two more times in August, in addition to the recent September incident.

Earlier in August, police were called to Jackson's home due to an alleged intruder loitering in her backyard. Fortunately, she wasn't home at the time, but a vigilant friend alerted the authorities upon spotting the individual on her property.

These repeated incidents have raised concerns for Paris Jackson's safety, prompting heightened security measures and ongoing police attention to the situation.

