Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'

David Beckham’s inner circle recently opened up about his “obsession” with wife Victoria Beckham in their early days of dating.

In the upcoming documentary named Beckham, the football star’s friends and family recalled how he first saw the former Spice Girl in a music video and instantly "wanted to marry her."

Back in 1997, Victoria gave David her number after she came to see his football match and said “he’d better call her” after which the two spent hours talking on the phone.

Gary Neville, one of David’s ex co-footballer, shared how the Manchester United star would spend every second talking to Victoria. 

“He would stay on the phone till one in the morning. He was like an addict. He’d drive four hours to spend 20 minutes with her," Gary added.

Another ex-teammate Paul Scholes shared that their manager Alex Ferguson got p---ed off by David, “He was going down to London at times when he possibly shouldn’t have.”

David and Victoria’s relationship became “so intense” that it started to scare the footballer’s parents Ted and Sandra too.

“We were worried he would lose all he worked for because football came first and all of a sudden it didn't,” Sandra added.

However, David doesn’t regret any of it as he said: “I didn’t care when I saw her. How much I saw her. If it was me driving to London to see her for seven minutes I did it.”

