Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic

Jennifer Lopez, the Bronx-born pop sensation, made a surprise appearance as a celebrity presenter at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards held at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood this past Sunday.

Although she skipped the red carpet, she certainly made her presence felt as she showcased her stunning ensemble. At 54 years old, Lopez effortlessly defied the passage of time in a Bach Mai Resort 2023 full-skirted floral frock, accessorized with pink Femme LA 'Donatella Mules' and a matching Rodo clutch, expertly curated by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Her choice of attire, a white-and-pink Cyclamen hand-painted floral moiré sculptural volant gown, featured a deep V-neck and T-back, accentuating her striking figure.

To complete her impeccable look, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin fashioned Lopez's hair into a neat bun for the awards ceremony. Make-up artist Scott Barnes meticulously contoured her complexion, while nail artist Eri Ishizu contributed to her natural-looking manicure.

During her time on stage, the two-time Grammy nominee shared a delightful moment with Woody, a tuxedo-clad chihuahua, held by Daytime Beauty Awards ambassador Chaz Dean.



In a heartwarming gesture, Jennifer presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to her longtime LA-based fitness trainer, Tracy Anderson, showering her with affectionate words.

"Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game," Lopez declared in her speech. "There is no madness to the method - just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients and health."

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer congratulated the 48-year-old fitness guru, to which Tracy Anderson responded, "@jlo you are an exquisite human being! Your love in motion is completely heartening! Thank you for being there to support me! I have all of the respect in the world for you!"

Tracy Anderson, known for her high-profile clientele, charges a $1,500 initiation fee plus annual dues for VIP access to her gyms, which count Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Victoria Beckham among their members.