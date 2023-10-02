100+ Netflix films face the axe in October 2023

In the war of streaming services, titles are constantly shifting from one OTT to another. And Netflix is no exception. Below is the list of films that will vanish from your watchlist in October 2023, including hits like 2012's Ted, 1976's Rocky, and 2006's The Departed.

The massive content transfer is part of major streamers' strategy to retain the titles on their original platforms by not extending the licensing deals—which, in particular, affected Netflix’s grand library.

Meanwhile, here is the list of movies set to ship away from the streamer UK and US version this month, which, surprisingly, included a few Netflix originals, too.



October 1



Arrival – UK

The Benchwarmers – US

The Birth Reborn

Blue Streak – US

The Breakfast Club – US

Bridesmaids – US

Clear and Present Danger – US

The Deep House – UK

The Departed – US

Doom – US

Dune (1984) – US

Earthquake – US

Everybody Knows – US

The 5th Wave – UK

The Final Destination – UK

The Five-Year Engagement – US

Funny People – US

Friday the 13th (2009) –UK

Goosebumps – UK

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – UK

Halloween 2 (2009) – UK

Hanna – US

Hook – UK

Hope Springs – UK

How High – US

The Huntsman: Winter War – US

I, Frankenstein – UK

It’s Complicated – US

Jumanji (1995) – US

Kick-Ass – US

Lawless – US

A League of Their Own – US

LOL – UK

Lust, Caution – UK

Miami Vice – US

Monster House – UK

Monster Trucks – US

Mr Peabody & Sherman – US

Nanny McPhee – US

National Security – US

Norm of the North – US

Not Another Teen Movie – US

The Other Guys – UK

Overcomer – UK

Paranormal Activity 2 – UK

Paranormal Activity 3 – UK

Paranormal Activity 4 – UK

Primal Fear – UK

Ray – US

Rocky – US

Rocky II – US

Rocky III – US

Rocky IV – US

Rocky V – US

The Secret of My Success – US

Shutter Island – UK

Slap Shot – US

Snow White & the Huntsman – US

Star Trek – US

Star Trek Into Darkness – US

Ted – US

This Christmas – US

Till Death

Titanic – US

28 Days – US

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family – US

Warm Bodies – US

We the Animals – US

A Witches’ Ball

Zombieland – US

2 October

The Book of Sun – UK

The Rental – US

Turkish Dance School – US

3 October

Jexi – US

5 October

The Expendables – US

The Expendables 2 – US

The Expendables 3 – US

6 October

American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule – US

Monster Hunter – UK

Where Hands Touch – US

7 October

The Big Man – UK

9 October

My Step Dad: The Hippie

Now You See Me 2 – UK

10 October

The Last Airbender – UK

Missing Link – US

Occupation: Rainfall – US

11 October

Ana e Vitória

The Stand-In – US

12 October

Kuntilanak (Netflix Original)

Too Close for Christmas – UK

14 October

Alice Junior – US

15 October

An Angel at My Table – UK

Sanju

16 October

47 Ronin – US

2 Hearts – UK

17 October

Baadshaho – US

In a Valley of Violence – US

Mr Chandramouli – US

Unfriended – US

18 October

Howards End – UK

19 October

Running with the Devil – UK

20 October

Ghadi – US

Out of Life – UK

Taxi Ballad – US

Under the Bombs – UK

21 October

Bosta – UK

The Kite – US

Tremors: Shrieker Island – US

West Beirut – US

What Did I Mess – US

Zozo – US

22 October