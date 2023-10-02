100+ Netflix films face the axe in October 2023

 
In the war of streaming services, titles are constantly shifting from one OTT to another. And Netflix is no exception. Below is the list of films that will vanish from your watchlist in October 2023, including hits like 2012's Ted, 1976's Rocky, and 2006's The Departed.

The massive content transfer is part of major streamers' strategy to retain the titles on their original platforms by not extending the licensing deals—which, in particular, affected Netflix’s grand library.

Meanwhile, here is the list of movies set to ship away from the streamer UK and US version this month, which, surprisingly, included a few Netflix originals, too.

October 1

  • Arrival – UK
  • The Benchwarmers – US
  • The Birth Reborn
  • Blue Streak – US
  • The Breakfast Club – US
  • Bridesmaids – US
  • Clear and Present Danger – US
  • The Deep House – UK
  • The Departed – US
  • Doom – US
  • Dune (1984) – US
  • Earthquake – US
  • Everybody Knows – US
  • The 5th Wave – UK
  • The Final Destination – UK
  • The Five-Year Engagement – US
  • Funny People – US
  • Friday the 13th (2009) –UK
  • Goosebumps – UK
  • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – UK
  • Halloween 2 (2009) – UK
  • Hanna – US
  • Hook – UK
  • Hope Springs – UK
  • How High – US
  • The Huntsman: Winter War – US
  • I, Frankenstein – UK
  • It’s Complicated – US
  • Jumanji (1995) – US
  • Kick-Ass – US
  • Lawless – US
  • A League of Their Own – US
  • LOL – UK
  • Lust, Caution – UK
  • Miami Vice – US
  • Monster House – UK
  • Monster Trucks – US
  • Mr Peabody & Sherman – US
  • Nanny McPhee – US
  • National Security – US
  • Norm of the North – US
  • Not Another Teen Movie – US
  • The Other Guys – UK
  • Overcomer – UK
  • Paranormal Activity 2 – UK
  • Paranormal Activity 3 – UK
  • Paranormal Activity 4 – UK
  • Primal Fear – UK
  • Ray – US
  • Rocky – US
  • Rocky II – US
  • Rocky III – US
  • Rocky IV – US
  • Rocky V – US
  • The Secret of My Success – US
  • Shutter Island – UK
  • Slap Shot – US
  • Snow White & the Huntsman – US
  • Star Trek – US
  • Star Trek Into Darkness – US
  • Ted – US
  • This Christmas – US
  • Till Death
  • Titanic – US
  • 28 Days – US
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family – US
  • Warm Bodies – US
  • We the Animals – US
  • A Witches’ Ball
  • Zombieland – US

2 October

  • The Book of Sun – UK
  • The Rental – US
  • Turkish Dance School – US

3 October

  • Jexi – US

5 October

  • The Expendables – US
  • The Expendables 2 – US
  • The Expendables 3 – US
  • 6 October
  • American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule – US
  • Monster Hunter – UK
  • Where Hands Touch – US

7 October

  • The Big Man – UK

9 October

  • My Step Dad: The Hippie
  • Now You See Me 2 – UK

10 October

  • The Last Airbender – UK
  • Missing Link – US
  • Occupation: Rainfall – US

11 October

  • Ana e Vitória
  • The Stand-In – US

12 October

  • Kuntilanak (Netflix Original)
  • Too Close for Christmas – UK

14 October

  • Alice Junior – US

15 October

  • An Angel at My Table – UK
  • Sanju

16 October

  • 47 Ronin – US
  • 2 Hearts – UK
  • 17 October
  • Baadshaho – US
  • In a Valley of Violence – US
  • Mr Chandramouli – US
  • Unfriended – US

18 October

  • Howards End – UK

19 October

  • Running with the Devil – UK

20 October

  • Ghadi – US
  • Out of Life – UK
  • Taxi Ballad – US
  • Under the Bombs – UK

21 October

  • Bosta – UK
  • The Kite – US
  • Tremors: Shrieker Island – US
  • West Beirut – US
  • What Did I Mess – US
  • Zozo – US

22 October

  • The Beginning of Life
  • Bending the Arc

