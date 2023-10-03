 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Meghan Markle hasn’t ‘cured’ cancer: ‘Why so much adoration?’

The love Meghan Markle once enjoyed, back in the UK has just been referenced by experts.

All these claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down all these claims and thoughts in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The piece began by reading, “If anyone doesn’t think that the universe works in strange ways, consider this: Five years ago this month newlywed love birds and bright shiny saviours of the British monarchy Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were on the cusp of what would be a barnstorming tour of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.”

At the time, “They would be showered with so much praise and adoration you would have thought they had cured cancer while simultaneously negotiating peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

Not to mention “thousands upon thousands of people would flock to see them like the second-comings in well-pressed jeans; and the duchess would bake the royal family’s first publicly proffered loaf of banana bread.”

“Yet here we are today, about to discuss whether said same duchess of the baked goods could be about to be named Washington as the United States’ newest Senator.”

This is because, just last week, after the announcement of Dianne Feinstsein’s passing, California Governor Gavin Newsom hypothesized upon the chances of Meghan Markle taking up the mantle.

According to Newsom at the time “crazier things have happened.”

A source close to the The Mail however believes, “There are not that many women who fit the bill. Which is why Meghan’s name is being bandied about.”

And t “within minutes of 90-year-old Feinstein’s death being announced … ‘phones lit up’ with speculation the Duchess of Sussex could throw her hat in the ring.”

