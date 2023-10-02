 
Monday, October 02, 2023
Sports Desk

Aalia Rasheed becomes PCB's first woman Director of Media and Communication

Monday, October 02, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board's newly-appointed Director of Media and Communication. — Facebook/@aalia.rasheed.9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed senior sports journalist Aalia Rasheed as the Director of Media and Communication, Geo News reported Monday.

Rasheed's appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to assume the role of Media Head in the PCB's prestigious history.

With an illustrious career spanning 35 years in sports journalism, Rasheed brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Her extensive knowledge of the sports industry, coupled with her remarkable track record as a journalist, positions her as a valuable addition to the board's leadership team.

Before this appointment, Rasheed had been a prominent cricket analyst on Geo News for the past eight years.

Her insightful and in-depth analysis has made her a respected figure in the cricketing community.

