Monday, October 02, 2023
Princess Anne visits war memorial

Princess Anne joined the re-dedication of the Southport War Memorial, which will be 100 years old this November, according to a statement issued by the Royal Family.

Unveiled in 1923 by the Earl of Derby and local children of the fallen in WW1, the memorial honours those who have lost their lives.

During the occasion, The Princess Royal laid a wreath at the Memorial and reviewed the front rank of each marching contingent lined up around the War Memorial.

Princess Anne, the only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth, commands respect for her dedication to the monarchy and her loyalty to the monarch.

Princess Royal also reportedly played a major role in keeping the Windsor family together when it was caught in multiple controversies involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

She performs official duties and engagements on behalf of the monarch. She is patron or president of over 300 organisations, including WISE, Riders for Health, and Carers Trust. Her work in charities centres on sports, sciences, people with disabilities, and health in developing countries.

King Charles reportedly draws strength from his wife Camilla, sister Anne, and son William when faced with family crises.


