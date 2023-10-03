LeBron James announces double delights for his fans. AFP/File

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a double dose of good news for his fans recently, bringing joy both on and off the court.



First and foremost, the 38-year-old LeBron officially put any retirement talks to rest, affirming his unwavering commitment to the Lakers for the upcoming NBA season.

His declaration comes after some speculation following last season's Western Conference finals, where LeBron hinted at the possibility of hanging up his jersey.

"I feel like I've got a lot more in the tank to give," said LeBron during a press conference. He acknowledged that fatigue and mental exhaustion had prompted his earlier comments but emphasized his readiness for the challenges ahead.

But the good news doesn't stop there. LeBron's second announcement was equally heartwarming. He shared that his son, Bronny, is on a path of remarkable recovery after experiencing a cardiac incident during a practice session earlier this summer.

Bronny, an 18-year-old basketball prodigy, had committed to playing for the University of Southern California (USC) before the unexpected health scare. He was rushed to the hospital and later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

"I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer," LeBron revealed. "It just puts everything in perspective, and no matter what's going on in that point in time in your life, the only thing that matters is your family."

LeBron's announcement about Bronny's progress brought a sigh of relief to fans who have been concerned about the young athlete's health and future in basketball. The update came with a sense of optimism, assuring everyone that Bronny is doing exceptionally well.

Shareef O'Neal, the son of former Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, also offered words of encouragement, drawing parallels to his own experience with a cardiac issue and subsequent recovery.

Bronny's NBA aspirations remain intact, with plans for him to declare for the draft at a later stage in his college journey. With the support and care he's receiving from his family and the added motivation provided by LeBron's dedication to making this season a tribute to his son's strength and resilience, the James family remains hopeful for a bright future for Bronny in basketball.