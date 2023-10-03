 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
King Charles' new picture likely to annoy Prince William

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

King Charles' new picture likely to annoy Prince William 

The Royal Family on Tuesday shared a picture of a young Prince Charles on social media as the king undertook a visit to a sawmill.

Takne in 1958, the young prince is shown how to use a sawmill on the Balmoral estate. 

In the picture, the king is seen wearing a kilt, an outfit Prince William has refused to wear.

The Prince of Wales has drawn criticism for refusing to wear the outfit traditionally worn by men as part of Scottish Highland dress.

Some royal observers believe Prince William has been refusing to wear the outfit because he is unwilling to reveal his legs.

Men in the Royal Family typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking a centuries-old tradition.


