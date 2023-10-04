Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?

Hugh Jackman has reportedly not moved on from his shock divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness after reports suggest that the actor is looking for a new special lady.



This comes after the New Idea's source claimed that the newest bachelor is eyeing to find love again, adding, "there's no shortage of women falling at Jackman's feet."

Moreover, the gossip outlet reported that the Australian's star close friends speculate he will enter a committed relationship soon.

"Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He's such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye," the tipster said.

Adding, the Golden Globe winner's inner circle sometimes joked that his single status coincided with other A-list actresses.

"There's everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Sofía Vergara, even Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron," an insider shared.

However, quashing the report, RadarOnline's insider maintained there is "no truth" to the rumour as the 54-year-old is still reeling from his 27-years-long union split, leaving him unready for any relationship.

In September, Hugh and Deborra announced their separation in a joint statement.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement added.