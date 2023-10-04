Victoria Beckham is ‘proud’ of David Beckham for THIS reason

Victoria Beckham has showered love on her husband David Beckham following the premiere of his Netflix documentary ‘BECKHAM.’



The former Spice Girls group member turned to Instagram and shared family photos from the premiere of the documentary and wrote, “I couldn’t be more proud of you and “us” I love you so much David Beckham!!”

She further said, “I can’t wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on Netflix from 4th October!”

Earlier, David Beckham also took to photo-video sharing app and said “Such a special night with family, friends and fans for the premiere of #BECKHAM, my new documentary series on @netflix.”



David shared the sweet family photo as they were joined by their whole family on the red carpet for the football legend's Netflix documentary premiere.



He further said, “I’m so excited for you all to see it, streaming tomorrow!.”

David and Victoria Beckham were joined by their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.