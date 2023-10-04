 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
David Beckham thanks Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper for attending ‘Beckham’ premiere

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

David Beckham thanked his sons, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and daughter, Harper Seven, for accompanying him on premiere of his Netflix documentary Beckham.

Sharing a playful snap of him and wife Victoria Beckham dancing, the former football star showered love on his entire family for being there for him on his big day.

“Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on, love you @victoriabeckham,” he captioned the adorable image he shared on Instagram.

“& thank you for being there for Dad last night kiddie’s,” he said before tagging his brood, adding, “sorry about dads moves.”

The whole Beckham clan not only attended the premiere of the documentary but also took to their respective social media handles to celebrate their dad.

David’s eldest son, Brooklyn, shared a picture of the whole family posing at the premiere which also included his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his brother Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regan.

“I am so proud of you dad x @davidbeckham x congratulations x what a beautiful night,” he penned. “Love you so much xx.”

In his tribute, Romeo wrote, “What can I say other than how proud I am of you @davidbeckham, such an amazing premiere.”

“Love my family so much @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @mimimoocher @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven @netflix BECKHAM,” he added.

Taking to Instagram stories, Cruz also celebrated his dad over his recent success. He wrote, "So proud of you dad I love you," with heart emojis. 

