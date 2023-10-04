 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle can only ‘fast track’ a downward spiral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Meghan Markle’s alleged bid for politics has just roused up many experts who believe it is an ‘awful’ idea.

Writer Lee Cohen issued these sentiments in one of his pieces for The Telegraph.

The piece touches on the news of Meghan Markle’s potential political run.

In the eyes of the expert, “America is in a downward spiral in our current iteration where leaders prioritise selecting appointees for reasons of virtue signaling over competence and suitability.”

“Meghan Markle might have just the profile Democrats seek nowadays,” he started off by saying.

And while “Meghan might fit in particularly well with that crowd: but I maintain it would be a disaster for the USA,” he also chimed in to say.

But “as a patriotic American I devoutly hope that the Duchess’ name is not mentioned again in connexion with political office here.” (sic)

