Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’

Meghan Markle could make or break her career with upcoming memoir

News of Meghan Markle’s tell-all memoir has been circulating since the beginning of the year, and experts think the “bombshell” memoir could further strain her relationship with the Royal Family and make her comeback nearly “impossible.”

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman reflected on Meghan’s prospects with a tell-all memoir in his talk with the Daily Express US. He noted that it could make or break her image and career.



"Meghan's memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the Royal Family,” he remarked, adding, “especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”

Boardman is of the opinion that her future prospects depend on the content of the memoir. He believes if the memoir reflects more of her charity work, it would add to her image as a “humanitarian.”

"Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback,” he says.

"The impact largely depends on the nature of the disclosures. Positive revelations about her experiences and her charity work could enhance her reputation and strengthen her brand as a humanitarian,” he continues.

He also warned against “highly critical or contentious content” against the royals, which he thinks "could strain her relationship with the Royal Family further” and “polarize public opinion.”

"It's a fine line to walk, and Meghan would need to carefully consider the potential consequences," he concluded.