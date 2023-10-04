 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘bombshell’ memoir could make comeback ‘impossible’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Meghan Markle could make or break her career with upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle could make or break her career with upcoming memoir 

News of Meghan Markle’s tell-all memoir has been circulating since the beginning of the year, and experts think the “bombshell” memoir could further strain her relationship with the Royal Family and make her comeback nearly “impossible.”

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman reflected on Meghan’s prospects with a tell-all memoir in his talk with the Daily Express US. He noted that it could make or break her image and career.

"Meghan's memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the Royal Family,” he remarked, adding, “especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”

Boardman is of the opinion that her future prospects depend on the content of the memoir. He believes if the memoir reflects more of her charity work, it would add to her image as a “humanitarian.”

"Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback,” he says.

"The impact largely depends on the nature of the disclosures. Positive revelations about her experiences and her charity work could enhance her reputation and strengthen her brand as a humanitarian,” he continues.

He also warned against “highly critical or contentious content” against the royals, which he thinks "could strain her relationship with the Royal Family further” and “polarize public opinion.”

"It's a fine line to walk, and Meghan would need to carefully consider the potential consequences," he concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith’s family ‘shocked’ over divorce from Joshua Jackson
Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report

Meghan Markle’s Spotify downfall exposed: Report
Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads

Taylor’s Swift’s beau Travis Kelce branded ‘Mr. Pfizer’ after vaccine ads
‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’

‘Tanked’ Prince Harry is still being protected ‘proactively’
Kate Middleton expresses solidarity with Ukrainians in UK

Kate Middleton expresses solidarity with Ukrainians in UK
Scarlett Johansson reflects on motherhood challenges: ‘It was exhausting’

Scarlett Johansson reflects on motherhood challenges: ‘It was exhausting’
Meghan Markle can only ‘fast track’ a downward spiral

Meghan Markle can only ‘fast track’ a downward spiral
Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle

Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle
Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

Meghan Markle 'ridiculous' reason to keep royal title as 'sense of identity'

King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend video

King Charles sends message to brother of Prince Harry's friend

‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep

‘Oh my gosh’: Anne Hathaway makes confession about working with Meryl Streep
Prince Harry’s living in the ‘basement’ of the tasteless and the tacky video

Prince Harry’s living in the ‘basement’ of the tasteless and the tacky