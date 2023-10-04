Kate Middleton shows her handwriting as she writes message for Ukrainians

Kate Middleton on Wednesday wrote a message for Ukrainians on the boxes meant for those in need in the war-stricken country.

In the photos shared from her visit to Vsi Razom, a charity that transports donated items to Ukraine, the Princess of Wales is seen writing a message on one of the boxes.

"We are all thinking of you," said the message written by the wife of Prince William.

A caption accompanying her Instagram post read, "Vsi Razom’ means ‘All Together’ in Ukrainian, and the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell lives up to its name."



It added, "The hub does amazing work to help Ukrainians settle into life in the UK with donations, mental health support, and even arts and crafts sessions for children."

The Vsi Razom Community Hub is the brainchild of two local women, Ashleigh Toomey and Natalia Vil, who teamed up at the start of the war in Ukraine to transport donated items to Ukraine.

As Ukrainians began to come to the borough, they wanted a way to continue their support but also to help the local community as a whole.